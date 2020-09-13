Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $86,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

FOXA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

