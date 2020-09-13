Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

