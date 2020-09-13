Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.30.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

