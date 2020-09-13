Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 1,737.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.