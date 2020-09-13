Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $299.45 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.