Valhi’s (VHI) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Valhi stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Valhi has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $415.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valhi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

