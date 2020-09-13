UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

UTSI stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

