Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.68

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.68 and traded as low as $58.47. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 12,666,313 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

