Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Usio stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.
