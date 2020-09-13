Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Usio stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

