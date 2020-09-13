US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.41.
About US Nuclear
