US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

