US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get US Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. US Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.