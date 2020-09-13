Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the August 15th total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 53.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 75,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Thompson sold 65,098 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $218,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,213,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UONE opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UONE. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

