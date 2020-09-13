UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 179.7% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,083,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNIVEC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. UNIVEC has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get UNIVEC alerts:

UNIVEC Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UNIVEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNIVEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.