UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,072 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,072 ($14.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on UTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON UTG opened at GBX 956.50 ($12.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 951 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 910.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.49.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

