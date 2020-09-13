UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UNICY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.09.

UNICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

