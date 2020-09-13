UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. UCB S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

