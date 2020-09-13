UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

