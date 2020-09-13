UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

