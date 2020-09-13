UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

