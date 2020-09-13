u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. u-blox has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $97.40.
u-blox Company Profile
