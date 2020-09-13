u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. u-blox has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $97.40.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to locate their exact position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

