Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 9,806,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,530. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

