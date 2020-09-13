TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 713.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TUI AG/ADR stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. TUI AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank raised TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

