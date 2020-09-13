Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,220 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Mongodb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Mongodb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,706. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.