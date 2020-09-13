Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 27,789 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,959,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 491,436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,078.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 457,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 353,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,469 shares of company stock worth $512,058 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $66.52 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

