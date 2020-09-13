Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 17,801 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

WWE opened at $41.40 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

