Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total value of $297,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,544 shares of company stock valued at $75,269,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

