Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $877,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 1,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $20,273,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 231.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 640,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.