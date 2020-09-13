Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $832,000 in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

