Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $795,000 in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 192.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEC. UBS Group increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

