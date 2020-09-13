Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,001 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMCH. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

BMC Stock stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

