Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 3,661 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Zuora worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.