Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.