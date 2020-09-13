Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

