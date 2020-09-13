Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 75.6% in August

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 560,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

