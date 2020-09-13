TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX opened at $16.61 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $37,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $106,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.