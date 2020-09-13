TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock. TRANSAT AT traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 182130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$571.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$704.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TRANSAT AT Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

