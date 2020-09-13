TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 779.7% in August

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 779.7% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 774,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,323 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

