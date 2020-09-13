Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,585. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 404,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

