TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

TRYIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

