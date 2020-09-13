Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $1.67 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

