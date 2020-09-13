Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Update

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 2,527.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director William Fuller Matlack purchased 818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.91. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberline Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

