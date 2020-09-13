The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Trading 0.3% Higher

The Kansai Electric Power Company (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Kansai Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales segments. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.