Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.86

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.86 and traded as low as $49.11. Thalassa shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

