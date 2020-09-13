TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the August 15th total of 683,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.24. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gina Luna acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,906.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.