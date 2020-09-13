Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $372.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $68,226,995 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.