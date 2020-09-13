Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TEI remained flat at $$7.53 on Friday. 232,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

