Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 303.6% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.3 days.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWODF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

