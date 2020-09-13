Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.36

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and traded as low as $107.00. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 323,647 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

