Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $44.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

TLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other Talend news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $1,341,533. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talend by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 317,195 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talend by 20.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 535.2% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

TLND opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

