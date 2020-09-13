Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $389,920.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at $36,086,462.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

