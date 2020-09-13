Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $389,920.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at $36,086,462.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
