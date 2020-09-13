T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

